I Don’t Know Of Any Constitutional Provision That Gives The President Right To Share Money- M. Jacob

Former Attorney General of Kaduna State, Mark Jacobs has come out to say that he has searched and cannot find any provision in the constitution that gives the president of Nigeria the right to share money. Mark Jacobs said this in reaction to President Tinubu’s address yesterday to Nigerians.

In the words of Mark Jacobs who appeared in an interview on AIT morning program, Kakaaki….

“It’s strange that in the current time, several centuries after neo colonialism, we are still thinking about distributing money into the hands of people that are not known. For instance, when the president said he is going to distribute 75B naira, to who? For what? Everything in this country is unknown.”

“I have been looking for the constitutional provision that gives the president the right to share money without appropriation but I can’t find it. The executive order, where is it? Where did the president derive such powers? That half of the country’s wealth is going to be distributed without input from anybody. Without a clearly definition on who is going to take what and what they will use the money for. That’s why I say we are back to the old style.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 1:36:00

