I Don’t know how true it is but I heard Burkina Faso&others say they know who won our election–Chris

Public Affairs commentator and Labour Party member, Chris Nwaokobia, has expressed the the need for African leaders to ensure the credibility of their electoral processes in order to set an example for the continent. During an interview on Arise TV, pointed out the significance of Nigeria practicing credible democracy before encouraging other West African countries to do the same.

In his words, Nwaokobia stated, “It looks as if we are under pressure to go to war in Niger. If the president emerged through a credible process, you don’t need to be under pressure to ask Nigériens to do what is right. All you need to do is hop into the presidential aircraft, go to Niger and negotiate with the people. But if you lack the credibility to do so, on account of how you emerged, Nigériens will not listen to you.”

He continued, “I don’t know how true this is, but I’ve heard Burkina Faso and other Africans say that they know who won our election and we can’t speak to them on democracy.”

Nwaokobia stated that African leaders should ensure they come into power through honorable processes and that democracy truly serves the people. He added that by doing so, leaders could become influencers not only in their respective regions but across the whole of Africa. He concluded by highlighting Nigeria’s popularity and the potential for the country to lead by example in the continent. His statements shows the need for credibility in electoral processes as a fundamental component of promoting democracy and leadership across Africa.

He further said; “I think African leaders must ensure they emerge through honourable processes. African leaders must ensure that democracy means truly what it is; the government of the people as defined by Abraham Lincoln, by the people and for the people. And when we truly dish and deal service to the people then we can emerge not only as leaders of the West African region, not only as leaders of the Sahara region but as leaders of the whole of Africa”.

