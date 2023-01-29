I Don’t Know How Bullion Van Will Forget Its Location From CBN To Tinubu’s Residence —Aniagwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A Spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar campaign council, Charles Aniagwu, said in an interview with Arise that he did not know how a Bullion van will forget its location from the CBN to Tinubu’s house. At response to the information shared regarding the bullion van discovered in Tinubu’s home, he said what he did.

According to him, a bullion van that is being followed by police officers and other security personnel cannot get lost. He continued by saying that his home should have been the destination rather than Tinubu’s.

He asserts that “the Naira redesign will harm him since you recall the problem with the bullion vehicle, which today they are telling us missed its path” The bullion van is supposed to travel from the CBN to commercial banks, so I’m not sure when it forgot the location of a bank. However, because of this, everyone in the bullion van—including the police and security officers who were with it—missed their turn and instead of looking for my house, where I live, they chose to look for Tinubu’s.



