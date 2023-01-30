I Don’t know how a Bullion van will forget its location from the CBN to Tinubu’s house – Charles Aniagwu laments

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Charles Aniagwu, the campaign spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, said he doesn’t know how a Bullion van will forget its location from the CBN to Tinubu’s house during an interview with Arise . He said so in response to the information shared regarding the bullion van discovered in Tinubu’s home.

He added that a bullion van escorted by police officers and other security personnel could not possibly get lost. He went on to say that it should have gone to his house rather than Tinubu’s.

He claims that “the redesign of the Naira would have an impact on him since you recall the problem with the bullion vehicle, which today they are telling us missed its route.” I don’t know how the bullion van lost track of where a bank was because it was supposed to travel from the Central Bank of Nigeria to commercial banks. As a result, everyone in the bullion van, including the police and security officers who were with it, lost their bearings and instead of looking for my house, they found Tinubu’s instead.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyEJX-kSj0kOOCS7Qlq2G7g?embeds_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fm.hub.opera.com%2F&feature=emb_ch_name_ex

