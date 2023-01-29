‘I Don’t Know How A Bullion Van Couldn’t Get My House But It Could Locate Tinubu’s House’ – Aniagwu

Charles Aniagwu who is the Spokesperson of the Atiku Abubakar campaign council has disclosed that he doesn’t know how a bullion van could not locate his house but it could locate the house of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the report, He said this while reacting to the claim concerning the bullion van found in the house of Asiwaju Tinubu.

He added that it is not appropriate for a bullion van that is being accompanied by policemen and other security agencies to miss its way.

In addition, Aniagwu said he could not believe how the bullion van couldn’t make its way to his residence but rather to the house of Tinubu. He said the Naira redesign will surely affect Tinubu because of the issue of the bullion van. He stated that he doesn’t know how a bullion van which is supposed to move from the CBN to other commercial banks could miss its way and land in the residence of Asiwaju Tinubu.

He added that he could not understand how the person driving the bullion van and the security men accompanying it to not see that the house of Tinubu is not a bank.

Content created and supplied by: Olmartinez (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-01-29 14:10:03