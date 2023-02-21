I Don’t Keep Money In My House. I Am Suffering, I Can’t Feed The 250 People In My Camp -Kalu Laments

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former governor of Abia state may have also lamented over the issue of Naira scarcity befalling many Nigerians in the country, where he pointed out that he isn’t an exception to such a suffering which has so far been caused.

The senator representing Abia North who was speaking on channels television during a programme was reacting to the Naira policy, where he stressed that it has been an issue feeding 250 people inside his camp during this period.

Orji Uzor Kalu who frowned at such policy due to the hardship many Nigerians have found themselves in noted that he doesn’t keep money in the house, and still has to feed a large number of people on a daily basis, adding that it has now become a problem to him.

Speaking further, he revealed that if he was in a position as the president of the country, he would immediately obey the order of the supreme court and ease the sufferings of the masses.

In his words… “I don’t keep money in my house, I am suffering. The other day, my house manager told my wife in Abuja that we have no money to cook food. My wife was virtually rolling around where we will feed 250 people in this camp everyday, so, it is a problem to me”

One will not be wrong to point out that there have been many Nigerians experiencing hardship over the issue of Naira scarcity, and this is despite the various actions taken by the apex bank to ease the situation.

What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

Watch Video Below (Fast Forward To 15:25);

TaurusBaby (

)