I Don’t Have Much To Say About Peter Obi And That Is What Scares The Daylight Out Of Me- Yakubu Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has taken a quick swipe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Speaking at a religious gathering in Jos, Plateau state, the former Speaker denied knowing much about the achievements of Peter Obi as Anambra state governor.

According to Vanguard, Yakubu Dogara noted that he has heard so much about what Peter Obi claimed to have achieved in Anambra state but, he is deeply unsettled because, the same Anambra state which Peter Obi claims to have done very well in, cannot be used by states as a model for development.

Yakubu Dogara said “As for the Labour Party candidate, I don’t have much to say about him (Peter Obi), I don’t know him and that is what scares the daylight out of me. At the level I’ve operated in politics, I’m supposed to know a number of things about him but, regrettably that’s not so.

“I’ve heard so much about him and I’ve listened to most of his talks about what he has accomplished so far. But, the fact that Anambra state where he held sway for eight years, is not a model in any material particular for other states, is disconcerting to me.”

