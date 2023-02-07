“I Don’t Have Cash Too” Babatunde Fashola Cries.

It is no news the current situation of the country, the recent change in Naira note has left the country sad and frustrated as money now seems to be scarce and very difficult to acquire in banks and ATMs, POS has placed a ridiculously high charge when giving out money. It is quite sad if you ask me.

However, Nigerians are quite surprised to hear that even people in government are finding it difficult to get cash as well as Babatunde Raji Fashola, who is the Federal Minister of Works and Housing Nigeria and also the former Governor of Lagos state, took to say in a recent interview on channels “I don’t have cash too”.

Many Nigerians do not believe that he is telling the truth. Below are some reactions I got from some Nigerians, some took to say “Fashola is that toxic boyfriend, who you know is probably lying but you love him too much to leave him. i still hope he becomes Nigerians president in the future, in sound health”.

What do you think of this, do you think a man like Fashola is also experiencing the cash scarcity? Let me know your thoughts on this in the comment section.

