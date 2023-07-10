I Don’t Have Any Intention Of Leaving PDP To Join APC, Unless I’m Set Free Of My Obligations- Ayo Fayose

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has reiterated his commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and affirmed that he will not join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), unless he is completely released from his obligations to the PDP. During an exclusive interview with a journalist, Fayose emphasized that he never had any intention of defecting to the APC and remains steadfast in his loyalty to the PDP.

It should be noted that Fayose’s recent visit to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a prominent figure in the APC, has raised suspicions about a possible defection. However, Fayose’s affirmations during the interview make it clear that he remains loyal to the PDP and has no intentions of joining the APC.

Fayose made it clear that his decision to remain with the PDP is contingent upon the party explicitly informing him that he is no longer needed and releasing him from any commitments he has. He expressed his unwavering belief in the PDP and stated that he has dedicated himself to the party, desiring its longevity.

In his own words, Fayose stated, “I am a member of the PDP, unless they say Fayose, we don’t want you anymore, and then they set me free of the hooks. But in all sincerity, it is a party that I believe in, I subscribe to it, and I want to see it forever. I will never join the APC.”

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 29:30

https://www.youtube.com/live/2mfBfjTKPG8?feature=share

TomTundex (

)