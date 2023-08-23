NEWS

‘I Don’t Have An Expectation Of Performance That Is Going To Be Beyond 15% From The Cabinet’ – Bwala

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read

Former APC leader and Nigerian lawyer Daniel Bwala claims he has low expectations for President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet. In an interview with Channels TV news, he said that most ministers were chosen on the basis of politics rather than on their ability to manage. He claims that a few of the cabinet ministers have a history of disloyalty.

”The number of ministers is totally political, the number of governors in the cabinet is purely political,” he said. In light of the cabinet ministers, I don’t anticipate performance to be more than 15%. We have a cabinet full of individuals who have a history of betraying their trust. When he had the resources, the governor of a state did not do much; yet, he effectively controlled both the legislative and the judiciary. Nobody challenges him when he takes executive choices.

[Start From 15:36]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Your thoughts are needed.

Williams101 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Demolition Threat: Tinubu May Be Forced To Sacrifice Wike — Atiku’s Aide. Daniel Bwala; Alleged N6.9bn Fraud; Court Defers Emefiele’s Trial

4 mins ago

A Lot Of Women Pretend As Church Girls In Order To Find Themselves A Husband _ BlessingCeo

6 mins ago

BBNaija All Stars: My mother dated D’banj – Angel Smith claims

17 mins ago

Today’s Headline: Ministers Must Deliver Or Resign Group Tell Tinubu, Labour Party Will Win Imo-Obi

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button