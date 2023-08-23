‘I Don’t Have An Expectation Of Performance That Is Going To Be Beyond 15% From The Cabinet’ – Bwala

Former APC leader and Nigerian lawyer Daniel Bwala claims he has low expectations for President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet. In an interview with Channels TV news, he said that most ministers were chosen on the basis of politics rather than on their ability to manage. He claims that a few of the cabinet ministers have a history of disloyalty.

”The number of ministers is totally political, the number of governors in the cabinet is purely political,” he said. In light of the cabinet ministers, I don’t anticipate performance to be more than 15%. We have a cabinet full of individuals who have a history of betraying their trust. When he had the resources, the governor of a state did not do much; yet, he effectively controlled both the legislative and the judiciary. Nobody challenges him when he takes executive choices.

