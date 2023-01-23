‘I Don’t Hate Asiwaju But He’s Mentally And Physically Unfit, This Is The Truth’ – Naja’atu Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naja’atu Mohammed, a Kano state politician has revealed why she resigned from her position as the Director of Civil society directorate in the APC Presidential campaign council. According to the reports by Sahara Reporters, Naja’atu alleged that Tinubu is mentally and physically unfit at the moment.

She revealed how she met Asiwaju in London and how he couldn’t communicate properly to her. Naja’atu asserted that based on her own principles, she needed to interrogate the plans of Asiwaju before proceeding in the mobilization. She stated that Asiwaju couldn’t communicate coherently with her and that this has made her to resign from the position. Naja’atu emphasized that the people around him are being moved by tribal sentiments.

She said, ”Asiwaju that I sat with for two hours, I slept most of the time, it was Bisi Akande that I was really talking to. Most importantly he is not only physically unfit, he is mentally unfit. It is not that I hate him, I respect him because I have heard one or two people that he assisted which is good.

But when you talk of leadership of over two hundred million people you know that if you remove tribal sentiments, you know that he is incapable, those that will rule are those around him. This is the reality.”

(Source: Sahara Reporters)

