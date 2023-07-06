‘I don’t expect money from any man, I’ve been hustling for myself since secondary school – Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV show winner, Phyna has used her new video to reveal how she has been the one hustling for her since she was in secondary school and that she is not the type who expects money from men.

Phyna, a former Big Brother Naija contestant, recently made a powerful statement about her unwavering commitment to financial independence. In a candid revelation, she shared her personal journey of self-reliance, emphasizing that she has been hustling for herself since her secondary school days. Despite having a father who is not financially wealthy, she remains determined to work hard and pave her own path.

Phyna’s story begins during her formative years when she started hustling to secure her future. Despite the presence of her father, who is not affluent, she recognized the importance of self-sufficiency. This realization ignited a fire within her, compelling her to work hard and seek success on her own terms. By taking control of her own destiny, she refused to rely on anyone else for financial stability.

Phyna’s declaration that she does not expect money from any man is a powerful stance against societal norms. She encourages women to abandon the notion that they need a man to provide for them or create a comfortable life. Drawing from her personal experiences, she urges ladies to embrace self-reliance, recognizing that true empowerment lies in catering to their own needs and pursuing their own dreams.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I don’t expect money from any man, I’ve been hustling for myself since secondary school. My father is still alive, he’s not rich, and that is why I have to work hard to sustain myself. No woman should expect a soft life from men, you have to hustle so that you can cater for yourself, but if he’s capable of giving you money, you can take it and enjoy it with him.”

Phyna, the ex-BBNaija star, is an inspiring figure who champions financial independence and self-reliance for women. Her journey from hustling during her secondary school days to becoming a successful individual resonates with countless women who aspire to carve their own paths.

