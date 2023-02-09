I Don’t Even Bother Much About Peter Obi Because He Is Not A Labour Party Member – Bwala

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has come out to reveal the reason why the PDP aren’t as bothered about Labour Party as they are with APC.

According to Mr. Bwala who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, Peter Obi is indeed a third force in the upcoming election but he is an independent candidate. Bwala also stated that the former Anambra state governor cashed in on the movement of Nigeria youths to build his support base.

In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

“Peter Obi is a third force but Peter Obi is not revolutionary. Peter Obi cashed in to a movement, an agitation by young people who feel they need a better country. What Peter Obi did is that, he was a member of the PDP, if he had won he wouldn’t have gone to Labour Party.”

“Even immediately after he left, he didn’t go to Labour, he was scouting for a political party. The reason why I don’t bother much about Peter Obi is that he is running as an independent candidate. He is not a member of Labour Party. Let me tell you what I mean by that, you have a limited time within which political parties submit the list of registered members, by the time Peter Obi had joined Labour Party, the list of registered members of Labour Party had already been submitted to INEC. He joined Labour Party after INEC had collected the list of Labour Party’s electoral candidates.”

