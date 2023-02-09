NEWS

I Don’t Even Bother Much About Peter Obi Because He Is Not A Labour Party Member – Bwala

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 384 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has come out to reveal the reason why the PDP aren’t as bothered about Labour Party as they are with APC.

According to Mr. Bwala who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight, Peter Obi is indeed a third force in the upcoming election but he is an independent candidate. Bwala also stated that the former Anambra state governor cashed in on the movement of Nigeria youths to build his support base.

In his own words as seen on Channels television today…

“Peter Obi is a third force but Peter Obi is not revolutionary. Peter Obi cashed in to a movement, an agitation by young people who feel they need a better country. What Peter Obi did is that, he was a member of the PDP, if he had won he wouldn’t have gone to Labour Party.”

“Even immediately after he left, he didn’t go to Labour, he was scouting for a political party. The reason why I don’t bother much about Peter Obi is that he is running as an independent candidate. He is not a member of Labour Party. Let me tell you what I mean by that, you have a limited time within which political parties submit the list of registered members, by the time Peter Obi had joined Labour Party, the list of registered members of Labour Party had already been submitted to INEC. He joined Labour Party after INEC had collected the list of Labour Party’s electoral candidates.”

Watch the full video here.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper.

AnnSports (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 384 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

2 mins ago

A Party In Tatters Few Days To Voting, The Sign Of Defeat Are All There To See – Keyamo Drags PDP

13 mins ago

2023: Some Northern States that might not favour Atiku Abubakar according to report by Nextier poll

16 mins ago

Reactions Trails Video Of Destroyed LP’s Lagos Campaign Rally Bus Attacked By Thugs In Lagos

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button