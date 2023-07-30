‘I Don’t Entertain Any Fear That There Will Be Any Crisis Between Tinubu And Shettima’ – Bulama

A Former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Waziri Bulama has downplayed any future crisis between President Bola Tinubu and his vice President, Kashim Shettima. According to Sun Nigeria, he stated that Shettima is brought up in a religious family and that the former Borno State Governor is understood to be a humble personality outside the political space.

He said in a Sunday Sun interview, ”I don’t see any reason or have any doubt that such will happen. I don’t also entertain any fear that there will be any crisis between the Vice President Kashim Shettima and the President Bola Tinubu. I have known Shettima since the age of two. Our families are in the same neighborhood. He is a very humble young person. He had very good grooming. He is from a religious family. His father was a religious scholar and his mother a princess. He got the best of home training. He is very humble.”

