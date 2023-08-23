‘I Don’t Do Abandoned Projects, I Will Not Approve Any Budget When There Is No Money’ – Wike

The Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike has alleged that he will not approve any project where there is not enough money budgeted for it. He said in a press conference that his administration as minister will ensure that projects are completed as quickly as possible.

He said, ”I don’t do anything called abandoned projects, I will not approve any budget when there is no money. There must be money and I know that money has been reserved for the project. And I will not do a project that is more than one year, I will not do that project. When I was governor of Rivers State, I gave out three flyovers to Julius Berger, they did in eight months because the money is there. But my governor just awarded a ring road of 51.7 kilometers with six flyovers at a budget of 95 billion. We paid 150 billion down to Julius Berger.’

[Start From 11:05]



