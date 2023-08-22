” I Don’t Care Who You Are Or Where You Come From, All We Care About Is Sanitizing The Place “- Wike

Former governor of Rivers state and the new minister of the federal capital territory, FCT, Nyesome Ezenwa Wike has stated that he doesn’t care about where anyone comes from, all he cares about is making sure that the whole of Abuja is sanitized

Recall that Wike, on Monday, was among several other ministers that were inaugurated by the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

However, after the inauguration, he granted an interview where he spoke about his plans

The former governor of Rivers state while speaking, said that they are not going to tolerate having markets, or bustops everywhere in Abuja. He said having motors parks everywhere will also be stopped

Speaking further, he said he doesn’t care what anybody says and that he is only concerned about making Abuja and Its environs a good place to be

His statement has, however, led to series of comments from many people

See the statement here

What do you have to say about this?

Finesthandwriting (

)