I Don’t Bother Much About Obi Because He Is Not On Labour Party’s List Of Registered Members – Bwala

A legal practitioner and spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has disclosed why he doesn’t bother much about Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)

In an interview with Channels TV, Daniel Bwala said before Peter Obi left the PDP and joined the Labour Party, the latter had already sent a list of its registered members to INEC and so he is not bothered much about the candidacy of Peter Obi.

At about 56:35 minutes into a video shared on YouTube by Channels TV, Daniel Bwala said “The reason why I don’t bother much about Peter Obi, let me tell you today by my discipline of law, Peter Obi as we speak today is running as an “independent candidate”. Let me tell you what I mean by that: the electoral act made it clear, you have a limited time within which you submit the list of registered members. At the time Peter Obi joined them for the presidential race the list of registered members of the Labour Party had already been submitted to INEC. If you go to INEC now, you summon them and you ask for the register you can’t see the name of Peter Obi and the electoral act says it is only a political party that will sponsor a candidate”.

