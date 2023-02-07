I Don’t Believe Cash Scarcity Will Affect The Election Because Cash Is Not Voters Card- Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate has commented on the worries voiced in some places regarding the impact of fuel and money shortages on the upcoming elections.

Arise TV asked Peter Obi during an interview that “Whether or not this election would take place as Nigerians are worried about it . Although INEC has stated that the election dates are sacrosanct and that there will be elections, some claim that the combined forces of fuel and currency shortages appear to be a ploy to thwart the process “.

Peter Obi expressed confidence that the elections would be free and fair. He added that PVC is used to cast votes rather than cash and that the lack of both is another reason why Nigerians should vote.

In the exact words of Peter Obi: “I don’t really get how the lack of cash affects that; are they going to use their cash or voters card? There is now even more reasons for them to cast their votes. I don’t see any reason why there should be a cash shortage if we start doing things differently, unless the money is going to be utilized for something else that I disagree with. Fuel scarcity can be improved in all of these areas “.

