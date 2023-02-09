‘I Don’t Agree With BAT On The CBN Policy, We Should Not Politicize The Issue’ -APC Chieftain, Yusuf

Senator Yusuf Yusuf, an APC chieftain and a Member of the Senate for the constituency of the Taraba Central has refused to support the stance of All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the Cashless policy. Tinubu who had incurred that the policy is a sabotage on his chances to win the election. Senator Yusuf speaking on Trust Tv stated explicitly that Tinubu and the APC governors are trying to politicize the issue.

He argued that any case regarding to financial situation has to be treated immediately. He yielded to the fact that the CBN is right to say there Is so much money out of the banking system which makes it difficult for them to operate. According to him, there is no ulterior motive towards any candidate with this kind of policy.

He said, “Firstly, I must say that I don’t agree with our Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu on the CBN Policy, we should not politicize the issue. In my opinion, if you try to politicize something that is economic and financial in nature you are going to have problems.

The reality on ground is that there is too much money out of the banking system and it must be mopped up. And that is the only way you can control and build a formidable monetary policy. Nigerians understand once you sensitize them. There is no ulterior motive but people are building motives into this kind of policy, we shouldn’t be doing that.”

