I Don’t Agree With BAT On The CBN Policy, We Should Not Politicize The Issue -APC Chieftain, Yusuf

An APC leader Senator Yusuf Yusuf, who represents Taraba Central in the Senate, has declined to back Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s position on the cashless policy. Tinubu is the front-runner for the APC’s presidential nomination. According to Tinubu, the policy is a sabotage to his chances of winning the election. In a Trust Tv interview, Senator Yusuf made it clear that Tinubu and the APC governors are attempting to make the situation political.

He said that any matter involving money needs to be handled right away. He conceded that the CBN is correct in saying that there is a lot of money leaving the financial sector, making it challenging for them to function. He claims that none of the candidates with this kind of program have any hidden agenda.

“First off, I must admit that I disagree with Bola Tinubu, our presidential candidate, on the CBN Policy; we shouldn’t politicize the matter,” he remarked. I believe that if you attempt to politicize an issue that is primarily economic and financial in nature, you will run into difficulties.

The fact of the matter is that there is too much money escaping from the banking system, and it needs to be cleaned up. And that is the only way you can maintain control over and forge a strong monetary policy. Once you’ve sensitized them, Nigerians comprehend. Although there is no hidden agenda, this kind of policy is being constructed with ulterior purposes, which is wrong.

