I Don’t Agree When People Suffer Some Setbacks Or Misfortunes & Call Them Stolen Destinies-Fr Oluoma

Reverend Father John Chinenye Oluoma, a Catholic priest in Abuja sends an important message to believers about Stolen Destinies, Money Ritual & the devil.

According to him, “My humble submission is that destinies cannot be stolen. Those who disagreed with me only cited circumstantial evidences in the bible and nothing substantial. Some people confuse destiny with profession, careers and vocation.”

He said that Destiny is what inevitably or inexorably occurs to someone, yet it does not encompass their entire life. The engineer, doctor, businessman, governor, or wealthy man or woman you may have been but couldn’t for a variety of reasons is not your destiny. 4 of those things can be become by one individual throughout their lifetime. Some people become successful businessmen, musicians, lawyers, and other professions all at once, while others never developed into any of those things. The factors that influence those things include options, chances, and preparations.

He then said, “When people end up failing to achieve a particular status in life they say their destiny is stolen, or when people suffer some set backs or misfortunes and call them stolen destinies I don’t agree. The devil doesn’t give a damn about who you become (a pastor, priest, businessman, wealthy woman, a poor person, married, single, jobless, working, etc.); all he cares about is getting access to your soul as any of those things and using you to further his own ends.

Finally, he said, “The devil employs people in the ministry, politics, business sector, sports, entertainment, and all other spheres of life. He is the thief who comes to take, kill, and destroy your eternal life, connection to God, and soul. He doesn’t care who you end up being in life. I’ve maintained that destinies aren’t commodities that can be stolen, in any case.”

