I do not understand the way people deceive their followers, LP came 3rd and they want a rerun – Iyiola Omisore

In an interview with Channels Television, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary of the APC, discussed the deceptive tactics employed by certain political parties to mislead their followers. He specifically highlighted the Labour Party’s demand for a rerun in the 2023 general election, despite securing the third position. Omisore emphasized that the decision regarding the court judgement would not be in their hands unless it favored them.

Regarding a statement made by Barrister Julius Abure, where he advised the APC to prepare for a rerun, Omisore claimed to be unaware of such a statement. He admitted his knowledge of three chairmanships within the party but remained uncertain about the source of Abure’s statement.

Omisore questioned which party and which of the three chairmen Abure was referring to. He pointed out that the Labour Party had multiple chairmen, creating confusion and raising doubts about the validity of the statement. Omisore maintained that the APC was unaware of such claims and criticized the Labour Party for deceiving its followers. He emphasized that the Labour Party had only approached one court and had no guarantee of a rerun judgment. Therefore, their attempt to judge the tribunal’s decision was seen as nothing more than a joke.

“This is the first court, for instance, and they haven’t been to another court. The LP came third in the election, and they said we’re going for a rerun. How do they know that the judgement will be rerun? So the Labour Party is now judging the tribunal. They’re jokers.”

Expanding on his views, Omisore stated that many politicians were incurable optimists who aimed for a hundred percent success even from a starting point of zero. He dismissed the Labour Party’s demands as mere wishful thinking and regarded their concerns as nothing more than a joke from his perspective.

Check the video , 11:02

