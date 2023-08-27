I Do Not Think That Tinubu Can Be Threatened Into Submission – Usifo Reacts To Ebah’s Threats To APC

A member of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Dr. Washington Usifo, has stated that he does not like the way in which the Cross River State Chairman of the APC, Ebah, threatened APC during a live interview yesterday.

Washington Usifo noted that president Bola Tinubu is not a man who can be threatened into submission. Washington Usifo stated that there is always room for negotiation and talks within APC, but nobody is allowed to threat.

Remember that not long ago, Ebah had said during an interview that the APC must revisit the selection process of the National Woman Leader of the APC which was given to Dr Mary Alile Idele. Alphonsus Ebah disclosed that the right thing must be done in the APC or else, the consequences will be grave.

Washington Usifo maintained that some members of the APC are angry and disappointed with Ebah because of the way he disrespected APC through threats on live television.

Watch From The 6:23 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)