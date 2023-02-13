“I Do Not Think Atiku’s Camp is Interested in Hostile Publicity” -Opunabo Inko-Tariah

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A public affairs analyst, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, has expressed his concern over the level of media visibility that the PDP presidential candidate has been receiving lately. Speaking on Plus TV, Opunabo questioned the moves employed by Atiku’s camp regarding promoting their principal.

In response to the topic, Opunabo said, “I often tell people that no matter how good and brilliant you are, if the media does not air your story, it would be a waste.” Sadly, I think Atiku’s camp is not really interested in hostile publicity. The world has evolved beyond the usual publicity. However, when compared to other presidential candidates, Atiku’s publicity does not rhyme. This is why it seems like he is not visible.

He added, “Atiku is working, but I will say that any politician who plays down on publicity is unserious.” Publicity goes a long way in molding public opinions. This is the problem with Atiku’s camp, and this is why it seems like he is not visible. It all depends on publicity.

You can watch the interview here. (10:00 minute)

