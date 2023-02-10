I do not see the PDP coming out on top. -Fashola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mr. Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, has said that he does not believe the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would win the next presidential elections.

On Thursday in Lagos, at the formal launch of Eko O Ni Baje 10,000 Foot Soldiers for Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat, Fashola, who is the Director of Election Planning and Monitoring for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, made the remark. Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat are the candidates who are being supported by Tinubu and Shettima.

He said that the primary opposition party had been so fractured that it was unable to achieve electoral success either in the state or at the center in the elections that took place on February 25 and March 11.

He stated that if the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was unable to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the elections that took place in 2019 while it was united with the current presidential candidates of the National New Party of Nigeria (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP), then it would be impossible for the PDP to defeat the APC in the elections that will take place in the future.

“When they (the PDP) were all working together, it wasn’t enough to give us a challenge.” They are now divided into three pieces; how can the sum total of what was inadequate before be enough now that it has been divided into three parts?

“Mathematics is essential to politics because politics is really about numbers.” The game involves both addition and multiplication of numbers. This is not a game that uses division and subtraction in any way.

“Beginning in 2019, this umbrella party, which had previously functioned as one, will now operate as three separate entities. There are splits and defections inside that party, and I don’t see how they can come out on top (for the PDP).

“You need to explain to them that the numbers do not add up.” Now is the time for us to go out and put our strength to use. “We have the largest number of registered voters; this must be taken into consideration,” he said.

Fashola advised the canvassers to get out into the crowd and explain to the voters some of the reasons why they should continue to support the APC.

