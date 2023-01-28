NEWS

‘I Do Not See Buhari Having Vested Interest In Free And Fair Election’ – Akin Osuntokun

Chief Akin Osuntokun who is the Director General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council has disclosed that he doesn’t see President Muhammadu Buhari has a Vested interest in a free and fair election. He said he don’t see Buhari suddenly developing an attribute that he doesn’t have.

Meanwhile, President Buhari on different occasions has assured Nigerian citizens that his topmost priority as the outgoing president is to leave a legacy of a free, fair and credible general election.

However, according to the report from Tribune , Akin Osuntokun disclosed that Buhari’s stewardship has been consistently defective in all manners. Osuntokun believes it will be difficult for Buhari to suddenly develop an attribute that he doesn’t have.

In addition, Osuntokun claims that with a free and fair election, the Labour Party is unbeatable in the forthcoming general election.

Osuntokun however urges the Nigerian citizens to wait and see what will come in the forthcoming general election. He added that they can only believe what Buhari said until it is done.

