I do not see anything wrong if they bring Kwankwaso, Pat and Fagbemi are not part of APC- Suleiman

In a recent interview with Channels Television, Professor Suleiman Abubakar, the Former Minister of National Planning, expressed his support for the addition of Senator Kwankwaso to the list of ministers serving under President Tinubu. He said that this move is entirely acceptable because neither Professor Ali Pate nor Lateef Fagbemi are affiliated with the APC (All Progressives Congress).

Professor Abubakar pointed out that there has been a widespread demand from the people for a government that promotes national unity and inclusivity rather than one driven solely by partisan interests. He suggested that many individuals criticize the government without fully understanding the complexities and intelligence at play within the political sphere.

He said that there has been a persistent call for a government that embraces inclusivity, transcending party lines. He urged President Tinubu to seek out talented individuals from other political parties who can contribute positively to the country. Professor Abubakar emphasized that the President might possess insights and information that the general public is unaware of, and he cautioned against forming judgments solely based on outward observations. He stated that while individuals outside the government may criticize and make statements against the current administration, they might lack crucial insights that decision-makers possess.

Regarding the potential inclusion of Senator Kwankwaso in the government, Professor Abubakar reiterated that party affiliation is not the sole determining factor. He emphasized that what truly matters is the ability of an individual to make meaningful contributions to the President’s agenda and the country’s progress. As long as Senator Kwankwaso possesses the necessary qualities to assist President Tinubu in achieving the nation’s key objectives, Professor Abubakar expressed his support for the decision.

He urged people to consider the unseen complexities and intelligence within the political landscape and not simply criticize without full knowledge of the circumstances.

