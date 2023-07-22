I do not see a situation where the president and the chairman will come from the same zone – Bala Ibrahim

Bala Ibrahim’s statements in the interview reveal the APC’s commitment to maintaining a balance between the southern and northern regions when it comes to the presidency and chairmanship. The party intends to follow its constitution in the selection process and remains open to all possibilities. Furthermore, the resignations of the former chairman and secretary were not due to any internal turmoil but rather a mutual understanding of the need for new leadership in the party.

During an Arise interview, Bala Ibrahim, the APC Director of Publicity, asserted that it is unlikely for both the president and the chairman of the party to come from the same geographical zone. He emphasized that if the president hails from the southern region, then the chairman would be chosen from the northern zone. This statement underscores the party’s commitment to maintaining a balanced representation from different parts of the country.

According to him, “The party has a constitution in place, and there are procedures, and all these things have to be followed in tandem with the provisions of the constitution and practise. Now, if the president is from the south, it is very likely that the chairman will come from the other side of the block in order for balancing to take place. So I’m not seeing a situation where the president and the chairman will come from the same zone, but as much as I’m not ruling any option out, I’m not ruling any option in.”

When questioned about the process for electing the party chairman, Ibrahim clarified that it would be in accordance with the party’s constitution. He emphasized that no specific option is being favored or dismissed at the moment, highlighting that the party will make the right decision at an appropriate time. This indicates that the APC is open to various possibilities and will follow a thorough and democratic approach in selecting their leadership.

Addressing the recent resignations of the former party chairman and secretary, Ibrahim clarified that there was no crisis that precipitated their decision to step down. He commended both individuals for their dedicated service to the party and explained that their resignation was a voluntary and amicable decision, driven by their own recognition of the need for change and progress.

