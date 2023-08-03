I do not know what is going to happen at the tribunal, if they will look at the fact or not – Dan Ulasi

During an interview on AIT’s Kakaaki program, Dan Ulasi, the former PDP chairman of Anambra state, expressed uncertainty about the potential outcomes of the Tribunal. He pondered whether the court would genuinely consider the facts presented before them in their decision-making process.

His curiosity arose in response to a statement made by the AIG of police, who suggested that protests might not be the best approach for the NLC and TUC due to existing tensions in the polity. In light of this, Dan Ulasi questioned the reasons behind the prevailing political tension.

According to Dan Ulasi, the root cause of the polity’s tension lies in the lack of credible elections conducted by INEC. He firmly believed that if INEC had ensured free and fair elections, there would be no reason for such heightened tensions. In a fair election scenario, he argued, losing candidates would graciously congratulate the winner and peacefully go home.

To illustrate his concerns further, Dan Ulasi recounted an incident from the previous day when he attended a court session involving his Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. During this hearing, he observed the chairman of the tribunal posing questions to SAN Uche, a legal representative, which left him uncertain about the tribunal’s forthcoming decisions.

He said, “Yesterday I was in court with my Presidential candidate (Atiku Abubakar) and when I listened to the chairman of the tribunal where he was asking SAN Uche questions and I saw where he was going to, I don’t know what is going to happen in this tribunal honestly whether they will look at the fact before them.”

