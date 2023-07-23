I do not know my daughter’s age because I do not keep records but I know she is ripe for marriage-Lady

According to a recent report from The Nigerian Tribune paper Online, it was stated that Sadiya Ado, a resident of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, finds it challenging to determine the actual ages of her children as she does not maintain any records of their birthdates.

During an interview with a correspondent from The Nigerian Tribune, Ado, who supports her family through begging with three of her four children, revealed her intentions of arranging a marriage for her eldest daughter.

“Three of my children are currently here with me, while the eldest one is in Kano. I plan to get her married soon. The reason for the delay is that the person she loves is not the same as the one we selected for her. We are in ongoing discussions to reach an agreement,” Ado shared.

“ I don’t know how old she is because I don’t keep the records in my head. I just know that she is ripe for marriage,” she added.

Source : The Nigerian Tribune paper.

