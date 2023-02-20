NEWS

I do dash drummers N50k to N100k during campaigns but, I cannot afford N1,000 at the moment- Kalu

During an interview on Channels Television this evening, the Chief Whip of the House of Assembly, Senator Orji Kalu, has said that he is also being affected by the Naira scarcity that has been ravaging the country for some days now.

While he was talking about the development, he claimed that he is also being affected by the Naira scarcity, as he said that he doesn’t have the new Naira note at hand presently, despite the fact that he do dash drummers money between N50,000 to N100,000.

He said, “I do dash drummers N50k to N100k during campaigns but, i cannot afford N1,000 at the moment. It is a process that if the Central Bank of Nigeria and Federal Government, have taken into consideration, this is not the best time to have done that. Remember, I said to the Senate and I said this should be extended till 31st of April.”

Further talking, he said, “The other day, my house manager told my wife that there is no money to cook in the house. It is a problem to me and it is a problem to everybody.”

