I Discovered That My Husband, Who Said He Is A Car Dealer, Is Actually A Car Wash Boy.

I am Mrs Kate an indigene of Anambra state and a 24 year old lady. I got married 3 months ago and the wedding was colorful because my husband invited people from far and near.

My husband started going to work after two weeks of our wedding and came back late. As a car dealer I thought he might have been delayed in the office due to his customers and business partner.

One fateful morning, a man came to asked of my husband just after he had left for work. The man presented himself as a car wash and he described my husband a co- worker.

I suddenly grew annoyed about his description of my husband as a car wash, but I decided to hold my peace until he came back from work. When he came back, I politely asked my husband to tell me the truth about his place of work. He still maintained and confirmed he is a car dealer and not a car wash.

I decided to keep quiet believing him again. Few days later, I accompanied a friend to a place called Dr Faraji spiritual home. I was not actually pleased that she took me to a spiritual home, but what surprised me after the man attended to my friend. He told me to be calm, if I see anything unpleasant in my marriage with regard to falsehood from my husband.

I decided to pay attention to him and he went further to say, if I discovered in my marriage that my husband is not what he is eventually. I shouldn’t fight. This revelation made me to recall what his co- worker said when he came to ask him.

Again I became furious when I heard this from the Spiritualist. When my husband came back from work. I threatened him to disclosed the actual nature of his work otherwise our marriage is over.

He finally opened up to me that he is a car wash and decided to lie for me to win my heart for marriage. I am deeply in confusion now either to quit the marriage or continue because I felt i have made a mistake in marriage.

Please advice me because my heart has been wounded by my husband. I can’t sleep well again.