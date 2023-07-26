I Didn’t See Peter Obi’s Name Among Those who Will Rerun The 2023 Presidential election – Ayodele

In a recent prophetic revelation, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church (IESC), shared insights regarding the ongoing presidential tribunal and its potential impact on the 2023 election. Drawing from divine visions, Primate Ayodele shed light on the current state of affairs in Nigerian politics.

According to the renowned prophet, there appear to be several irregularities in the presidential tribunal proceedings that do not seem to favor the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Through divine insight, he did not foresee the name of Labour Party’s Peter Gregory Obi among those expected to participate in the upcoming rerun of the 2023 presidential election. Primate Ayodele did, however, caution that the chances of Peter Obi in this race are exceedingly slim.

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele predicted that the judgement delivered by the tribunal will likely be marred by contradictions and controversies. It seems that some individuals involved in the proceedings may harbor intentions to allow the current government to remain in power. Such a prospect could potentially escalate tensions within the political landscape.

Turning his attention to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the spiritual leader conveyed that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s fortunes in the anticipated rerun of the presidential election hinge significantly on the power of his prayers. If Atiku Abubakar dedicates himself to seeking divine intervention and is granted divine favor, he may find success in the forthcoming electoral contest.

