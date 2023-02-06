NEWS

I Didn't Say That APC Will Solve The Power Issue In 6 Months – Babatunde Fashola

The Federal Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola has denied saying that the All Progressive Congress will fix power in 6 months if elected into office during their campaign, prior to the 2015 election.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television, Mr Fashola said that one of the lies that was shared about him was that he promised that the APC government will solve the power issue in 6 months when elected into office. He said that he asked his media aides to replay the video of his speech again and after listening to it, he came out to debunk it.

Fashola said that he didn’t say that AOC will solve the power issue in 6 months. He said that he doesn’t throw words around like stones because he is not a violent individual. Fashola went on to say that he is a public servant and he speaks to Nigerians from time to time. He asked them to kindly remind him the date he said such so he can state exactly what he said.

