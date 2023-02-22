I Didn’t Know Tinubu Was Datti’s Uncle Until Today; He Kept Calling Him Uncle – Sowore

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, took a swipe at the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, for addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as uncle.

The presidential candidates contesting in the upcoming general elections signed the final peace accord in Abuja on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The event was attended by Tinubu, Sowore, Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed, and other presidential and vice presidential candidates.

In the picture circulating on social media, Tinubu, Sowore, and Datti sit close to one another. The candidates exchanged greetings during the event.

Hours after the event, Sowore said on his verified Twitter handle that Datti Baba-Ahmed was addressing Tinubu as uncle throughout the event.

He said, “Until today, I didn’t know @officialABAT was DATTI Ahmed Baba’s uncle. He kept grovelling before him and calling him “Uncle” #WeCantContinueLikeThis.”

However, Labour Party supporters have condemned Sowore, saying Datti Baba-Ahmed called Tinubu uncle because he is older than him.

