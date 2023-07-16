Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election, expressed his concerns on Saturday regarding the Federal Government’s selection of individuals who have allegedly embezzled funds for national awards. In contrast, he argued that the government has overlooked the significant contributions of teachers in shaping the future leaders of the nation. He added that he doesn’t have anything like private school in Nigeria because there is no private child.

During the graduation ceremony of Pace Setters Academy in Abuja, Obi emphasized the need for an increased budget allocation to the education sector. He attributed the country’s lagging development to the government’s inadequate recognition of the crucial role played by education.

He emphasized the significance of education as the foremost requirement for any nation. Education serves as the bedrock of progress and development. A society cannot thrive without a well-educated population, as education plays a crucial role in improving its overall well-being. Breaking the cycle of poverty is only possible through education, as it empowers individuals to uplift themselves. By ensuring widespread access to education, we enable more people to escape poverty and improve their circumstances.

According to Punchng The former governor of Anambra State said, I didn’t have anything called private school because there is no private child in Nigeria. I equipped schools with computers and other necessary facilities. If I have my way, education will have the highest budget and teachers will be celebrated. They are the ones moulding the children.

He referenced a teacher, Akeem Badaru, from St Michaels School in Ogun State for winning Cambridge’s best teacher award, beating 99 other countries. “Many Nigerians did not know. We are busy giving national awards to those who stole the country dry,” he added.

