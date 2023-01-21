This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

‘I didn’t get fair hearing’ — Nnamani kicks against suspension by PDP

Chimaroke Nnamani, senator representing Enugu west senatorial district, has kicked against his suspension by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Due to alleged anti-party activities, the PDP national working committee (NWC) suspended Nnamani and eight other individuals on Friday.

The former governor of Enugu described his suspension as a “rude shock and enormous surprise” in a statement released early on Saturday.

The lawmaker said that he was unaware of any complaint made against him.

Nnamani asserted that the PDP NWC had not invited him to respond to such a question and that his suspension was in breach of both the party’s rules and the 1999 constitution.

The tweet states, “Earlier evening, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary announced the decision of the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC), suspending me from the party.”

“Since then, I’ve had a tonne of phone calls and messages from people asking me to clarify the situation. Like everyone else, I was rudely surprised and completely unprepared for the decision and statement of my alleged suspension from the PDP.

“At no time was I ever made aware of any petition, complaint, or the reasons the PDP National Working Committee decided to expel me from the party.

“I was also not invited to any NWC of the party meetings, proceedings, or hearings where my alleged offense(s) was/were discussed. As a result, I was not given the chance to speak up for myself at any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend me from the party were discussed. As a result, my right to a fair trial was denied in contravention of the party’s unambiguous constitution, particularly during disciplinary hearings. The FRN’s superior constitution is more significant.

“Remain peaceful and law-abiding as we continue our campaign to a hopefully successful end,” the legislator urged his supporters. According to the Cable report.

