I Didn’t Endorse Any Presidential Candidate -Kanu Nwankwo Breaks Silence On Endorsing Bola Tinubu

Kanu Nwankwo, a former member of the Super Eagles, responded ahead of the election after journalist and columnist Sam Omatseye said in a series of tweets that the former professional football player had chosen Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential contender, as his favorite candidate.

The gold medallist from the 1998 Olympics responded to rumors that he was supporting APC presidential contender Bola Ahmed Tinubu by posting a video on his Twitter account, claiming that the footage was fake news. Since Kanu Nwankwo is not a politician, he cannot ask people to vote for anyone. Instead, he advises everyone to obtain their PVCs and cast their ballots for whoever they choose. “I didn’t endorse any presidential contender,” Kanu Nwankwo stated.

He carried on by saying, “Stop using my name in your nonsense; I don’t get to decide who you vote for. Instead, go get your PVC and cast your ballot. Any media outlet, individual, or group that continues to distribute false information using my name will be prosecuted in court. Be led by one another.”

