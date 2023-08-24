“I Didn’t Buy N300m Bulletproof Car, You Can Go And Check It, It’s Just a Normal SUV” – Wike Reacts

Newly sworn-in FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to the reports going round on social media and across the country that he bought a N300m Armored Lexus car on assumption of office.

The former governor of River State debunks the report by stressing out that he did not buy any armored SUV car but a regular SUV. He said that the car he bought was not a bulletproof car as reported by people and social media.

Recall that few days ago, a multi-million naira SUV car with plate number “FCT-01” deemed to be the Minister’s own was spotted in Abuja but Wike has come out openly to deny the reports. He then urged the media to get their respective information from right sources and verify them before disseminating it to the public

On Wednesday, 23rd August, Wike challenged journalists to check out his SUV car and confirm if it was a bulletproof car and if it was the one media outlets have been reporting on the internet when he had finished the tour of the Abuja Light Rail.

Wike’s word reads:

“We are now going to the office to have a direct report from each of the departments, but I have seen what is going on in the social media, how you (FCTA Permanent Secretary) bought a bulletproof car of N300 Million Naira that I am using.

“So I want you people to go hit your hand there (on the car) and see whether it is a treated car. With all due respect, people should be careful not to destroy other people.”

Speaking further he said:

“When I came, the Permanent Secretary said they have a car for us, and the car we use is this. I have never approved any car to be bought and I have not used an official bulletproof car. Whether I have cars as governor? Yes, as a governor, what do you expect I should have? But, I am not using bulletproof car as FCT Minister, so we should report the right thing, and not destroy ourselves. I want you to take a look at where you have the flag, and see whether it is a bulletproof car.”

Dear esteemed readers, what are your thoughts on this?

SOURCE: Dailynigerian and Vanguard

