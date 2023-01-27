NEWS

I Didn’t Attend Atiku’s Campaign Rally In Ibadan Because I Have Already Pulled Out -Governor Makinde

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has revealed the reason why he hasn’t been campaigning for the presidential candidate of the PDP ever since he started his campaign and most especially, why he didn’t attend Atiku’s campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State. Governor Makinde who spoke in an interview on Channels Television stated that his position is very clear about the need for inclusiveness in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and because the leadership of the party has refused to hear him and the G-5 governors out, he has decided to pull out. Governor Makinde said, “I didn’t attend Atiku’s campaign rally in Ibadan because I have already pulled out.”

He continued by saying that the G-5 governors had so many times opened themselves to reconcilation from the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, but he always refused to acknowledge their efforts for the development of the party. Makinde also noted that he pulled out of the Atiku campaign council to send a significant message to the leadership of the party on the need to bring everyone on board.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also share this article with your loved ones.

Garbxtpen (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 337 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Why Are They Not Inviting Mike Achimugu To Their TV Stations – Festus Keyamo Asks

3 mins ago

Gov. Makinde Reacts To Elder Oyelese Claim That He Should Support Atiku If He Wants Re-Election

18 mins ago

Asiwaju Tinubu Will Win By 12 noon If G-5 Governors Support Him – Festus Keyamo

25 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: PDP Suspends Ebonyi State Chairman, Nyesom Wike Warns Politicians

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button