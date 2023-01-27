I Didn’t Attend Atiku’s Campaign Rally In Ibadan Because I Have Already Pulled Out -Governor Makinde

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has revealed the reason why he hasn’t been campaigning for the presidential candidate of the PDP ever since he started his campaign and most especially, why he didn’t attend Atiku’s campaign rally in Ibadan, Oyo State. Governor Makinde who spoke in an interview on Channels Television stated that his position is very clear about the need for inclusiveness in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and because the leadership of the party has refused to hear him and the G-5 governors out, he has decided to pull out. Governor Makinde said, “I didn’t attend Atiku’s campaign rally in Ibadan because I have already pulled out.”

He continued by saying that the G-5 governors had so many times opened themselves to reconcilation from the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, but he always refused to acknowledge their efforts for the development of the party. Makinde also noted that he pulled out of the Atiku campaign council to send a significant message to the leadership of the party on the need to bring everyone on board.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW

Dear readers, feel free to drop your comments below and also share this article with your loved ones.

Garbxtpen (

)