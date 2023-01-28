I Didn’t Attend Atiku’s Campaign Rally In Ibadan Because I Have Already Pulled Out -Governor Makinde

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, has explained why he hasn’t been supporting the PDP presidential candidate’s campaign since the beginning and why he skipped Atiku’s rally in Ibadan, Oyo State. In an interview with Channels Television, Governor Makinde explained that he and the other G-5 governors have opted to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because the party’s leadership has refused to hear them out on the issue of inclusiveness. When asked why he skipped Atiku’s rally in Ibadan, Governor Makinde replied, “I have already pulled out.”

He went on to add that the G-5 governors had repeatedly reached out to PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in a bid to mend fences, but that Abubakar had failed to recognize the work the governors had done to advance the PDP’s agenda. According to Makinde, he resigned from the Atiku campaign committee to send a strong message to the party’s leadership about the need of getting everyone on board.

