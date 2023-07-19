I Did Not Speak With DSS DG In A Bid To Influence Judgement Of PEPC In Favour Of Tinubu – Olukayode Ariwoola

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has denied allegations levelled against him claiming that he is working towards mounting pressure on the members of the Presidential Election Petition Court to influence the outcome of the court case before the tribunal.

According to the Vanguard paper, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola stated that he did not speak with the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, in a bid to influence the judgement of the members of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, to favour president Bola Tinubu.

Vanguard reported that Justice Olukayode Ariwoola said that there is no truth in the story, as there was no such telephone conversation between the CJN and anyone.

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola made this known through a statement, which was signed by the Director of Press and Information at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Dr. Festus Akande. He assured Nigerians that justice will be done to all matters pending in the various courts across the country.

