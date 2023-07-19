I Did Not See Anybody Saying President Tinubu Directed Adamu And Omisore To Resign- Osita Okechukwu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Osita Okechukwu has dismissed claims suggesting that president Bola Tinubu is behind the resignation of the national chairman of the party, senator Abdullahi Adamu and the national Secretary of the party, senator Iyiola Omisore.

According to him, the APC constitution does not allow the president to discipline any party official that may be found wanting in the discharge of his or her duties.

Speaking in an interview with Arise , the APC chieftain noted that he has not seen anybody claiming that president Bola Tinubu wrote any letter directing Abdullahi Adamu and Omisore to resign from their positions.

He said it would be wrong to assume that their resignation was influenced by the president when the whole issue regarding their resignation was handled and resolved by the national working committee of the party.

He said “the APC constitution states that each organ of the party has the powers to discipline any official. I did not see anybody saying that the president Bola Tinubu wrote a letter directing them (Adamu and Omisore) to resign. Let’s not extend the matter that Mr president is using the big stick, I don’t see that in the whole choreograph. There was rumbling within the national working committee, and it is the same national working committee that resolved their matter. That constitution did not give me president any power to discipline any official, rather, it gave to the members and the organs of each of the executive ranks.”

Watch from mins 11:13 to 12:43

