I did not purchase 300 million naira bullet proof car—Wike

Nyesom Wike, a Nigerian politician and lawyer who has served as the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, in an interview with Press Men that was captured by NTA on their official Twitter handle, rubbished the news circulating on social media that he procured a car that is worth 300 million naira.

Wike said, “I can see what is going on on social media and how they said I bought a bullet-proof car that I am using.”

He told the people that were with him when he was making his statement that they should go and ditch their hands into the car that he brought in order to see whether it was a treated car or not.

“With all due respect, people should be careful not to destroy other people”.

“When I came, the permanent secretary said that they had a car for us and that the car they me is the one that I brought”, Wike explained.

“I have never approved any car to be bought, and I am not using an official bulletproof car”.

The former governor of Rivers State emphasized that ‘he is not using bulletproof cars as an FCT Minister.”

Click the link below to watch the full video from which this article was written.

https://twitter.com/AIT_Online/status/1694386665899364602?s=20

