“I Did Not Mention Atiku Or Tinubu’s Name When I Said The Election Is Between 2 Aspirants” – Soludo

The executive Governor of Anambra state, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, spoke about his old viral post regarding the fast approaching presidential election during his recent interview on Channels Television.

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo said, “Seun, I want you to know that in my post, I did not mention Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) when I said the election is between two aspirants.”

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who is currently the national Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), again said, “I wish Peter Obi the best of luck but I don’t want you to draw me into a conversation about him.”

Lastly, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo said, “my party also has a presidential candidate who also hail from Anambra state. We will do our best to campaign for him. What I wrote the last time was not written for today but for history.”

