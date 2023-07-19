I Did Not Attack Obasanjo, Says Edwin Clark

Edwin Clark, the convener of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has denied the circulating news that he attacked former President Olusegun Obasanjo. In a statement titled “A Rebuttal by Chief (Dr) E. K. Clark,” the former Federal Commissioner of Information clarified that he neither authored nor authorized any write-up that claimed to be a “Bombshell” about Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Clark emphasized that he has not been involved in any recent disputes or verbal arguments with Obasanjo, a fact he explicitly wanted to be published. He asserted that the news suggesting his attack on the former president is false and misleading.

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to a publication purportedly issued by me, maliciously titled Bombshell, about former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“I state here categorically that the publication is impermissible. It is not authorized by me. The last time I had exchanges in the media with the former president was sometime in 2021, and it was on ownership of oil. Since then, we have moved on.

“As a matter of fact, our exchanges in 2021, are not new to us. The former President and I have come a long way. We were cabinet members in the Gen. Yakubu Gowon administration; while he was the Federal Commissioner (Minister) for works & Housing, Murtala Mohammed was a Federal Commissioner (Minister) for Communication, Alhaji Shehu Shagari was the Federal Commissioner (Minister) for Finance, I was the Federal Commissioner (Minister) for Information.

“As is normal, everywhere, various people lean to different personalities and bond together. Most times, the former President and I see things differently.

“Incidentally, we are two of a kind in the sense that we do not know how to bottle our feelings. We will always speak out boldly and courageously on issues in different approaches, and after that, we will continue to cooperate to make our nation better.

The statement, made available to Daily Sun on Wednesday, aimed to set the record straight and refute the allegations against Clark. He wanted to make it clear that he did not participate in any form of criticism or negative commentary about Obasanjo.

By issuing this rebuttal, Clark aimed to distance himself from the controversy and ensure that the public understands that he holds no animosity towards the former president. He sought to clarify his stance and maintain his reputation as a respected figure in the Pan-Niger Delta Forum, reaffirming that he did not engage in any recent confrontations with Obasanjo.

SOURCE: Sun paper

