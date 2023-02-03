NEWS

I Denied PDP Access To The Port Harcourt Stadium Because They Were Working With Opposition – Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed the reason why he decided to withdraw the approval he had given to PDP for the usage of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for its presidential campaign rally.

According to Nyesom Wike, he denied PDP access to the stadium because PDP went behind and started working with the opposition party in Rivers State with the aim of collaborating with them during the rally.

Nyesom Wike went on to say that the rallies that has been conducted by the opposition has been violent in nature and as such, he does not want to see such violence in the Port Harcourt stadium.

Speaking further, Nyesom Wike mocked PDP Presidential Campaign Council by saying that they would not have succeeded in bringing enough people to fill the stadium if the rally had gone on as planned.

Remember that Nyesom Wike had been called out by the PDP PCC and some other political parties for allegedly trying to stop other people besides members of his camp from conducting peaceful rallies in Rivers State.

