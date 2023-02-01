NEWS

I dare Wike to tell us the presidential candidate he is supporting, if he is a man- Dr Dakuku

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, dared the governor of River State, Mr. Wike Nyesom, to name the presidential candidate that he supports if he is a man.

Dakuku made this known during the APC rally in Opobo-Nkoro yesterday.

He further stated that Wike is not a man of courage as Nigerians think; he is someone who avoids difficult conversations, lacks vision, and puts his personal interests above the interests of the people, he said.

According to him, the Wike you know is not a man of courage. I don’t know why he has not named his preferred candidate up until now. I dare Wike to tell us the presidential candidate that he is supporting if he is a man; he has promised that he will name his preferred presidential candidate by January. “I don’t know what he is scared of,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Credit: Tori

Udohidongesit (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:PDP chair dumps party, joins APC in Yobe, Wike-Led G5 Fails To Name Presidential Candidate

4 mins ago

‘There Was A Collusion Between INEC Staffs And Representatives Of Ademola Adeleke’ – Kazeem Afegbua

4 mins ago

‘PDP Has Given Directive To Gov. Okowa To Raise N120B To Prosecute The 2023 Election’ – Afegbua

12 mins ago

Warm Reception For Peter Obi As He Arrives In Sokoto For Labour Party Presidential Campaign

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button