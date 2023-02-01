I dare Wike to tell us the presidential candidate he is supporting, if he is a man- Dr Dakuku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, a former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, dared the governor of River State, Mr. Wike Nyesom, to name the presidential candidate that he supports if he is a man.

Dakuku made this known during the APC rally in Opobo-Nkoro yesterday.

He further stated that Wike is not a man of courage as Nigerians think; he is someone who avoids difficult conversations, lacks vision, and puts his personal interests above the interests of the people, he said.

According to him, the Wike you know is not a man of courage. I don’t know why he has not named his preferred candidate up until now. I dare Wike to tell us the presidential candidate that he is supporting if he is a man; he has promised that he will name his preferred presidential candidate by January. “I don’t know what he is scared of,” he said.

