I dare Wike to quote the constitution of the PDP, where it says power must come to the South – Dele Momodu

Thisday paper reported this morning that Mr Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and the director of communications for Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa’s presidential campaigns during the February 25 presidential election, has informed Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, that he is not the owner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and as a result, he can be disciplined if there is any misconduct.

In an interview with a Channels Television correspondent yesterday in Abuja, Nyesom Wike claimed that no one in the party could expel him or suspend him because he received approval from the party’s Rivers state chairman before accepting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s offer to serve as a minister.

The former communications director said that there is no provision in his party’s constitution that mandates that power must return to the south as he responded to Nyesom Wike’s remarks.

Momodu inquired, “When did Wike become the Peoples Democratic Party’s sole owner, such that he is immune from punishment by a 25-year-old political party? Given that he now has more wealth than Aliko Dangote, it would have been interesting to know whether he formed the party or when he bought the bulk of its shares.

In addition, Mr. Dele Momodu pressed Nyesom Wike to provide the passage in the party’s charter that mandated that the south get control.

“I dare Wike to quote the PDP constitution where it states that power must come to the South,” he said. He need to reveal who was in charge of the zoning committee that allowed candidates from all party zones to enter the race as well as his motivation for paying for the presidential nomination form.

Jahpedia (

)