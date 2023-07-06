I curse the day I joined Labour Party because of Peter Obi, I was shot by thugs in Imo- Chinyere Obi

Chinyere Obi, a 74-year-old former military commander, has attacked the Labour Party and its presidential candidate for 2023, Mr Peter Obi, for allegedly abandoning her after she was shot by political thugs in Imo State for her loyalty to the party. Chinyere, a retired Colonel and Labour Party member told media on Thursday in Abuja that she lamented that neither the party nor Peter Obi came out to her after she was shot in the leg while campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate.

The septuagenarian described how she sold her Honda Pilot SUV to pay for her medical treatment following the event, stressing that she did not want the party or Peter Obi to pay her costs but rather to show solidarity. “I had to sell my Honda Pilot Jeep for N1.5 million in June to be able to treat the gunshot wound,” she explained. At the age of 74, I’m selling all I own to recuperate entirely.

As a retired colonel, I am entitled to a pension and other benefits. I wasn’t even asking for money; my rage is that no one reached out to me, and not a single person came to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) to apologize. “I fought and campaigned for Obi and the youth of Nigeria so that Nigeria could change.” I don’t need anything because I am a British citizen and my children are all British citizens. I have nothing to lose or gain because I spent N5 million on rice and visiting folks and ladies all across the country.

